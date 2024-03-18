Port Stephens Examiner
Mark Johnson wins 24th Karuah golf A-grade championshp

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 18 2024 - 12:18pm, first published 12:12pm
Mark Johnson
Mark Johnson

Port Stephens area continues to hold quality golf tournaments with the Karuah Golf Club wrapping up its club championships last weekend with classy golfer and perennial winner Mark Johnson creating history celebrating his 24th A grade club championship win with rounds 71,73,71,75.

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

