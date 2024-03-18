Mark Johnson wins 24th Karuah golf A-grade championshp

Port Stephens area continues to hold quality golf tournaments with the Karuah Golf Club wrapping up its club championships last weekend with classy golfer and perennial winner Mark Johnson creating history celebrating his 24th A grade club championship win with rounds 71,73,71,75.
Johnson, who is always in and around golf courses, has represented the Newcastle District Golf Association and was a former green keeper.
He is now with the leading American golf course machinery supplier company Toro as regional sales manager.
Runner up in A Grade was Jason Greentree.
The B grade champion was Jaydon Russell, with Dean Hodges runner up. The C grade champion was Ted Russell and Dylan Russell was runner up.
The Newcastle District Golf Association continues their order of merit series when Tanilba Bay Golf Club host the Tanilba Cup on Saturday, April 13.
Always a quality event the cup will be across 3 grades A ,B and C grade scratch and nett with long drive and nearest the pin prizes.
Tee off times from 6.30 am and the cost is $35 for members, $45 for non members.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.