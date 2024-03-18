Bay's Maya Stewart scores hat-trick for Waratahs in dream start

Nelson Bay's Maya Stewart had a dream start to the Super W season running in three tries in an eye-catching performance for the Waratahs.
It was not such a great night result wise for another talented former Nelson Bay player, ACT Brumbies second rower Kate Holland whose team were on the wrong side of a 45-10 drubbing by NSW at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, last Saturday,
Stewart, who recently finished her World Cup campaign with the Australian Wallaroos, continues her stellar career with the long awaited pay upgrade from the Australian and NSW rugby camps after years of juggling work and footy commitments
In the double header at Allianz Stadium, the women flew the flag for NSW with the men lost Auckland Blues 12-10.
The Stewart family continues to produced outstanding rugby talent, with with mum Mellissa and dad Grant continuing heir massive support running shuttle service for rising stars daughter Luca and son Xavier.
Luca, 15, is playing with the Newcastle Wildfires under 16s team and 17-year-old Xavier, a premiership winner and leading try scorer with the Nelson Bay under 18s last season, with the Wildfires under 18 team.
The Stewart family involvement with Nelson Bay rugby continues with Grant and Matt Affleck coaching the Gropers under 18 team this season.
They have their first trial this Saturday against Maitland at Tomaree Sports Ground in a replay of last years grand final game. Kick off is 11am
