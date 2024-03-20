Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Port Stephens Pythons lose in Division 1 cricket final upset

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 20 2024 - 12:41pm, first published 12:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ports Stephens Pythons fell one short in their bid for a Division 1 premiership three-peat.
The Ports Stephens Pythons fell one short in their bid for a Division 1 premiership three-peat.

Minor premiers Port Stephens have missed out on a premiership three-peat after being beaten by Merewether by 89 runs in an upset preliminary final loss in Newcastle suburban Division 1 cricket.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.