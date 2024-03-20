Port Stephens Pythons lose in Division 1 cricket final upset

Minor premiers Port Stephens have missed out on a premiership three-peat after being beaten by Merewether by 89 runs in an upset preliminary final loss in Newcastle suburban Division 1 cricket.
The Pythons' Division 2 team didn't get to bowl an over with their game abandoned and Warners Bay advancing to the grand final as the higher placed team.
However, Port's Division 6 side has made it through to next Saturday's grand final when they will meet Beresfield Memorial at Feighan Oval.
Going into the finals, Port's Division 1 captain Josh Moxey had viewed Merewether as a potential danger, but no one would have suspected such a comprehensive defeat.
Winning the toss and electing to bat, Merewether made 7/154 from their 40 overs, with Leigh Harris making 60 and James Pryde 38 not out.
Brock Hawley was the best of Port's bowlers taking 3-30 off his eight overs and Lleyton Eveleigh took 2-20 off seven.
Port were in trouble early with the bat and never recovered with three ducks and five other scores of five or less.
Jeremy Rushford top scored with 22, Jarrod Moxey 14 and Lleyton Eveleigh 10.
In Division 6, an excellent bowling effort and a sterling unbeaten knock by Jarryd Johnson set up Port's three-wicket win against Maryland Fletcher at King Park 4.
Maryland Fletcher were all out for 71 in the 30th over as Troy Elwes led the attack taking 4-11 and Lachlan Freeman and Jeremy Kirk both picked up 2-15.
Opener Johnson was the mainstay with the bat making 48 not out. David Freeman with 10 was the only other batter to make double figures but it was enough.
Nelson Bay's bid for a spot in the Division 5 grand final ended when their match against Valentine Eleebana was abandoned due to rain.
Valentine will play Waratah-Mayfield.
