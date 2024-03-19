Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Changed traffic conditions on Richardson Road and Pacific Highway

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
March 19 2024 - 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rangers Road U-turn bay.
Rangers Road U-turn bay.

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions this week at the Pacific Highway and Richardson Road Interchange to carry out essential maintenance work on the northbound Richardson Road off ramp and southbound Pacific Highway on ramp, Raymond Terrace.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.