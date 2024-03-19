Changed traffic conditions on Richardson Road and Pacific Highway

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions this week at the Pacific Highway and Richardson Road Interchange to carry out essential maintenance work on the northbound Richardson Road off ramp and southbound Pacific Highway on ramp, Raymond Terrace.
To minimise impact to motorists, work will be carried out from Wednesday, March 20, from 7pm to 4.30am on Wednesday and Thursday, with work expected to be completed in two nights, weather permitting.
The Richardson Road off ramp and the southbound Pacific Highway on ramp will be closed for road resurfacing. Only one ramp will be affected each night, starting with the northbound Richardson Road off ramp.On Wednesday 20 March, the northbound off ramp to Richardson Road from the Pacific Highway will be closed. Motorists are advised to exit further north at Rees James Road.
On Wednesday, March 20, the northbound off ramp to Richardson Road from the Pacific Highway will be closed. Motorists are advised to exit further north at Rees James Road.
Motorists can then travel south to the end of Rees James Road and turn right onto Adelaide Street, before reaching the Adelaide Street and Richardson Road roundabout.
On Thursday, March 21, the southbound on ramp to the Pacific Highway from Richardson Road will be closed. Motorists should enter the highway from the northbound on ramp from Richardson Road and turn around at the Rangers Road U-turn bay to travel southbound on the highway.
Motorists are advised to add 10 minutes to their travel time. Traffic control will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.