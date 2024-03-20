Norther Hawks using Pickers model to plot a steady build to top

Northern Hawks president Andrew Chapman is confident the Hawks are on the same path to prolonged success as back-to-back Newcastle RL premiers the Maitland Pickers.
The Hawks and Pickers meet in a trial match at Tomaree No.1 Matchfield on Sunday and Chapman and coach Brad Tighe are looking forward to gauging their progress for the 2024 season against the competition benchmark.
Northern won their opening trial match last Saturday when they defeated Illawarra league team De La Salle 28-22 in first grade.
The Hawks were beaten 32-8 in reserve grade, but their Under-19s had a 16-14 win against Da La Salle's 20s team.
Randall and Callan Briggs, who came across to the club in the off-season, were among the best for the Hawks in Saturday's trial win at Tomaree.
"They are both doing wonderful stuff with the squad. Randall in particular has made a great impact on the training standards," Chapman said.
"Randall played five-eighth on Saturday and his game management showed. It was a real issue for us last year and just that senior head in the centre made a massive difference."
Chapman said that experience was vital as they looked to follow the Maitland coach Matt Lantry path to success.
"Maitland are probably five years ahead of us and look at the fruits that that's bearing," he said
"Matt Lantry, Frank Lawler the previous president and now John Gorman as president have been happy to to share their experience and couldn't be more supportive.
"When Matt came to the Pickers, he brought four or five core players to build the side around.
"It was about their on-field ability, but just as important if not more so their influence in setting standards and expectations of success.
"We are looking for that core group of players that we can trust will set the standard for the club while the pathway swells."
The club's inaugural player of the year Timanu Alexander, Quincy Ross, Liam Walsh and Floyd Tighe have been identified as key players going forward.
"We have a strong group of 19s coming through, who will fill our senior ranks," Chapman said.
"The Raymond Terrace under-17s who feed through to us are very strong as well.
"That whole club is in Division 1 and they feed to us. A lot of this is about the medium to long term.
"What the league has done, at I think Frank Lawler's suggestion on the board, is they've put teams into zones to try and deal with junior development.
"Each club names it's top 20 Under-19s players and after that the players who aren't named are available to the other clubs in the zone.
"The zones are Maitland, Kurri and Cessnock in one. We're in another with Wests and Souths. In the other it is Macquarie, Lakes and Central.
"Maitland have got more juniors than they can spoke a stick at, whereas Kurri are perennially struggling as they have had a small catchment. So it's an attempt to make sure the pathway for the clubs is working
"It will stop a lot of poaching of our juniors, or those clubs need to get the players a lot earlier onto their books."
Chapman said that the irony of struggling with the player points system in their first year was that it would work in the Hawks favour in future years.
"If a kid we've nominated in our top 20 wants to go anywhere else then they are worth 25 points under the points system. The points system, the thing that we struggled with so much last year, will be of benefit to keep local juniors in the future in years to come," he said.
Sunday's trials start at 11.15am for Under-19s, followed by reserve grade at 12.30pm and first grade at 2pm.
The Pickers are likely to be below full strength with several players in the Newcastle Rebels squad.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.