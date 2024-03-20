Washington urges Port Stephens public to report jet ski hoons

Port Stephens MP Kate Washington has urged the public to report jet skiers and boaties who aren't doing the right thing.
While not commenting directly on calls last week by prominent Nelson Bay tourism operator Frank Future for a speed limit to be considered for recreational boats and jet skis, Ms Washington urged everyone to respect the rules.
"I appreciate that some jet skiers have been causing concern over this busy boating season," Ms Washington said.
"After I raised our community's concerns earlier this year with the Minister for Transport, NSW Maritime conducted a jet ski blitz in Port Stephens to help keep our waterways safe.
"With Easter ahead, we know we'll see increased activity, so NSW Maritime will be patrolling Port Stephens' waterways every single day.
"They'll also be pro-actively placed at busy boat ramps to ensure those heading out onto the water know the rules.
"I ask everyone on our waterways to respect the rules, our community and our wildlife. If anyone notices jet skiers or boaties who aren't doing the right thing, please immediately report their details to 13 12 36."
Mr Future, the owner of Imagine Cruises, called for the introduction of a 20 knot speed limit on jet ski riders and recreational boats in Port Stephens waters
His call came as it was revealed fines dished out to jet ski riders on Hunter waterways had almost tripled in three years.
Mr Future said the negative impact from jet skis on the amenity of Port Stephens and it's wildlife was increasing each year.
