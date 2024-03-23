Changed traffic conditions for work on M1 extension to Raymond Terrace

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from Monday, March 25, until Thursday, March 28, to continue construction work for the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace.
The work will require lane closures and temporary speed reductions at the following locations and times:
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers.
