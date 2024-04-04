Tomaree Public School pupils show off their creations at Easter hat parade

There was plenty of creativity on show last week when Tomaree Public School students showcased their Easter hats.
From a Taylor Swift inspired hat to hats that lit up, the students in Kindergarten to Year 6 certainly embraced the school's annual Easter hat parade.
Tomaree Public School relieving principal Donna Abraham said it's one of her favourite school days of the year.
"There's always so much buzz and the students are always so excited to show off their handmade Easter hats," she said.
"All of the students love to get involved, even our big kids love it just as much as our little ones."
They paraded in front of friends, parents and grandparents, and there was an eager wait to hear if they were the lucky recipients of the Easter egg raffle.
Even the staff got into the Easter spirit with their own Easter hat creations.
Ms Abraham said this year's Easter hat parade was the eleventh year that the school has carried on the tradition, a tradition that she proudly brought with her when she moved to the school a decade ago.
"The first thing I did was ask the staff if we did an Easter hat parade and when they said no I insisted that we had to have one," she said.
For Ms Abraham, the excitement the children feel prior to the Easter hat parade is the best part.
"They're talking about it for weeks before and you can feel the excitement building," she said.
"We get quite a big audience of parents and grandparents coming to watch so it's certainly one of our biggest days of the year."
