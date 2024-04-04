Go-to guide: Here's what's on in Port Stephens and surrounds this weekend

Shoal Bay's waters will be filled with paddlers when the Port Stephens Outrigger Canoe Club hosts the National Marathon Championships on April 6 and April 7. Six races will be held over two days involving single and double outrigger canoes and six man outrigger canoes. Events will be for both junior and senior teams, as well as individuals. The event will be based at Shoal Bay with all racing finishing at the jetty. For the onlookers, Tomaree Summit will be a great place to view the spectacle of canoes.