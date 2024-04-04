Go-to guide: Here's what's on in Port Stephens and surrounds this weekend

TRAILER BOAT FISHING TOURNAMENT
d'ALBORA MARINAS
Join over 1,000 fellow anglers and more than 400 boats at Port Stephens for the Club Marine Trailer Boat Fishing Tournament on April 5, April 6 and April 7. The tournament is one of the largest family fishing tournaments in Australia and is primarily for people who have never previously entered a fishing tournament. For more information, visit: https://tbft.net.au/.
STARDUST CIRCUS
RAYMOND TERRACE
The spectacular Stardust Circus has arrived in Raymond Terrace and there is an array of talent and fun for the whole family to enjoy. From hilarious clowns, dogs, goats, ponies, incredible aerial performances and everything in between there will definitely be no dull moments. The Stardust Circus is in town until Sunday, April 7. For more information or to purchase your tickets, visit: https://www.stardustcircus.com.au/.
NSW STATE TITLES MARATHON OUTRIGGER CANOE CHAMPIONSHIPS
SHOAL BAY BEACH
Shoal Bay's waters will be filled with paddlers when the Port Stephens Outrigger Canoe Club hosts the National Marathon Championships on April 6 and April 7. Six races will be held over two days involving single and double outrigger canoes and six man outrigger canoes. Events will be for both junior and senior teams, as well as individuals. The event will be based at Shoal Bay with all racing finishing at the jetty. For the onlookers, Tomaree Summit will be a great place to view the spectacle of canoes.
FARMERS MARKETS
TAYLOR'S BEACH
Port Stephens FM is hosting their inaugural Port Stephens Farmers Market on Saturday, April 6, from 9am to 1pm. The markets will be held on the first Saturday of the month at the Homemaker Centre, Taylor's Beach. This Saturday's markets coincides with the Homemaker Centre's first birthday celebrations. In addition to fresh produce for sale, there will also be a barbecue, face painting, a petting zoo and music.
