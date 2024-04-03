A $33m education investment: Major boost for Raymond Terrace high schools

Port Stephens high school students are set to receive a significant boost, with development applications approved for major school upgrades at both Hunter River High School and Irrawang High School.
The upgrade at Hunter River High School will deliver a new learning hub with eight new support classrooms, a new double-height gymnasium, a new administration building, renovations to existing buildings and classrooms, an upgraded outdoor area, as well as improved parking and drop-off and pick up area.
Hunter River High School principal Deb Dibley said the upgrades will be a significant investment for current and future students.
"We're really excited that we'll be getting a new administration building, as well as a gymnasium that will have showers that we currently don't have available for our students," she said.
The eight new support classrooms will also be of great benefit to the school.
"We will have 14 support classes in our high school next year so to have a fantastic new facility for them will be great," Ms Dibley said.
The Irrawang High School upgrade will also deliver a new learning hub with eight new general classrooms and six support classrooms, an expansion and refurbishment of the library, a new school entry and a new support student drop-off and pick-up area.
Irrawang High School principal Nicole Huxley said the upgrade is great news for the school.
"Students are going to be able to learn with four support learning kitchens with one which will have wheelchair access," she said.
Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said the $33 million dollar investment between Hunter River High School and Irrawang High School in 2024 is going to support the quality learning that already happens at the schools.
"I couldn't be prouder as a local member that we're finally seeing investment in our local public high schools," she said.
"Our community here deserves it, our students here deserve it and our families deserve it."
Site establishment works are now underway at both schools, with construction set to start in the coming weeks.
Both school upgrades are on track for completion in early 2025.
Ms Washington said the investment is a win for students, teachers, families and communities of Raymond Terrace, Medowie, Tanilba and beyond.
"These desperately needed upgrades will complement the new public high school for Medowie, for which planning is well underway," she said.
The major upgrade projects are part of the NSW Labor Government's plan to rebuild education infrastructure in NSW.
