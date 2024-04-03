In demand: Emergency relief funding for the Tomaree Neighbourhood Centre

Community organisation the Tomaree Neighbourhood Centre has received additional funding to go towards emergency relief.
Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson visited the Salamander Bay-based centre on March 15 to discuss how the federal funding could help boost the not-for-profit organisation's existing services and assist residents who needed support.
Ms Swanson said Tomaree Neighbourhood Centre has created a safe, non-judgemental place for people to access assistance.
"The people who are accessing these emergency relief services are from all walks of life, families who are just unable to make ends meet, to elderly, single mothers and the major uptake is from sole parent families," she said.
Tomaree Neighbourhood Centre received an additional $8,342 as part of the Emergency Relief and Food Relief which was allocated to the electorate in response to the growing cost of living pressures.
Emergency relief support can include emergency cash payments, food, help with paying everyday bills, transport and school supplies.
The funding comes at a crucial time for the centre who have recently seen a 35 per cent increase in the need for support and are now calling out for food donations to assist those experiencing hardship.
"As a community, we can do more," Ms Swanson said.
Community members who are able to assist are encouraged to reach out to the Tomaree Neighbourhood Centre by either dropping by the centre, calling 4984 6220 or sending an email to info@tomareenc.org.au.
