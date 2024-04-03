Win tickets to Limbo the Return at the Spielgeltent Newcastle

SPIEGELTENT is back in Newcastle this month with a promise to catapult audiences into "a sinister netherworld" with new production Limbo - The Return.
Civic Park will again host Strut & Fret's Spiegeltent from April 3 to May 5 after previously entertaining Novocastrians with the racy and decadent Blanc de Blanc, Blanc de Blanc Encore and The Party.
Combining a mix of cabaret, circus, acrobatics and ecstatic heart-pounding live music, Limbo - The Return is set to seduce audiences worldwide all over again.
Strut & Fret Creative Director Scott Maidment said the show is a high-powered extravaganza that leaves you gasping for breath, dancing in the aisles and shedding a tear.
"Audiences will be whisked away to a sinister netherworld of gut-churning contortion, breath-taking acrobatics, and jaw-dropping stunts," he said.
Limbo - The Return will unleash circus darlings including Bulgaria's Maria Moncheva, French gravity-defying Chinese pole master, beatboxer and clown Mikael Bres, Australia's acrobatic dancing sensation Hilton Denis and daredevil Spanish acrobat and slack rope virtuoso David Marco.
Interested in attending this adults-only show? We have free tickets to giveaway.
For your chance to win tickets to Limbo - The Return, send your name, contact number and why you'd love to see the show to laura.rumbel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
