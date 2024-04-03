Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Raymond Terrace Jets to face state's best in new Platinum Bowls league

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated April 3 2024 - 2:18pm, first published 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Terrace bowler Matt Baus is excited about the new Platinum Bowls series which starts on Saturday at Raymond Terrace Bowling Club on Saturday. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Raymond Terrace bowler Matt Baus is excited about the new Platinum Bowls series which starts on Saturday at Raymond Terrace Bowling Club on Saturday. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

The Raymond Terrace Jets will take on the state's best in the new elite Platinum Bowls series which starts this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.