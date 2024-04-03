Raymond Terrace Jets to face state's best in new Platinum Bowls league

The Raymond Terrace Jets will take on the state's best in the new elite Platinum Bowls series which starts this weekend.
Raymond Terrace and the East Maitland Griffins carry the Hunter's hopes in the 12-team mixed sex competition featuring the best club teams from throughout the sate.
There will be 11 rounds played over five weeks with a top-five final series from May 17-19
The other teams involved include Belrose, Cabramatta, Carlingrord, Engandine, Merrylands, Mt Lewis, St Johns Park, Taren Park, Warilla and Wenty Leagues.
The Terrace will be represented by Matthew Baus, Joshua Bell, Lachlan Freeman, Shannon Gittoes, Ian Lean, Dean McWhinney, Jacob Nelson, Shaun Richards, Lee Schraner, Lennon Scott, Brendan Stokes, Jason Stokes, Peter Taylor and Tim Twining.
State fours champion member Jamie Minter and Aussie and world champion Natasha Van Eldik have opted to play for the Terrace in the Zone 2 Grade 1 Pennant series.
Baus said It was an exciting competition and the Terrace was confident it has a team to mix it with the best teams from the state.
Ramond Terrace's campaign starts on Saturday, April 6, when they host Warilla from 5pm. On Sunday they play against Engadene from 11am.
Packages including access to a special viewing area and finger foods and drinks have already sold out, but there will be plenty of room for an expected big crowd of fans on Saturday.
The following week will be the local showdown when East Maitland hosts the Jets on Friday, April 12 from 6pm.
The game will be livestreamed for fans who can't get to the match.
The Jets are away to Carlingford, in Sydney's northwest on Saturday, April 13.
The series carries $50,000 in prize money, including $25,000 for the winners, $10,000 for runners-up, $5000 third, $3000 fourth, $2000 fifth and $5000 for the minor premiers after 11 rounds.
Fans also have a chance to win with a tipping contest run in conjunction with the competition with first prize a 3-4 night P&0 Cruise for two. Entry details are on the Bowls NSW website.
The Platinum Bowls format is the same as the successful pennant series.
There will be three rinks of 21 ends and a combined master total of 63 ends.
Seven points are awarded for a win based on the combined master total and one point for each rink win, so both winning and losing teams can collect points with 10 points up for grabs in total.
The top five teams will take part in the finals which will take place from May 17- 19 May at Warilla Bowling and Recreation Club.
Baus said he expected to start the competition strongly against two quality teams.
However, he said local fans were keenly interested in the showdown against East Maitland.
"They will be hard to beat. They have home green advantage," he said. "They have some very good bowlers. Haydn Bojkowski is in really good form coming out of the state titles."
