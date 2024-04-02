Raymond Terrace Jets win back-to-back state fours lawn bowls titles

Raymond Terrace have made it back-to-back NSW Open Men's Fours championships taking out the title with a 16-13 win against Warilla at the state championships in Dubbo last week..
Three of last year's team Tim Twining, Jamie Minter and Lee Schraner backed up from last year, with Matt Baus replacing Lennon Scott in this year's side.
It capped off a hugely successful tournament for Port clubs with Raymond Terrace claiming two state titles and Soldiers Point one as well as both having several top two and top four finishes.
Soliders Points women's fours team Robyn Flanagan, Sandra Bull, Leisa Burton and Melissa Witts pressed hard for the state title but came up against one of the juggernauts of women's bowls the Australian representative filled Cabramatta team.
Cabaramatta's Jamie-Lee Worsnop, Jessie Cottell, Ellen Fife and Karen Murphy took an early lead and built on it to run out 36-5 winners.
Cabramatta Skip Karen Murphy paid tribute to the Soldiers Point team.
"Huge respect goes to the Soldiers Point girls they put in an amazing effort," she said.
Soldiers Point defeated Bowral 27-22 in the semis.
Raymond Terrace fours found form after what Baus described as anything but an impressive start to the tournament.
"We started off slow, but we survived that first game and just kept on getting better each game," Baus said.
"It's a great time for the club with our success and Paul Redden's win in the disability reserve title as well.
"Our bowler Shelby Powell got beaten in the final of the mixed pairs with (East Maitland's) Haydn Bojkowski."
Raymond Terrace won their three round matches to top their group and then defeated Ballina 21-10 in the semi-final.
They prevailed with a 16-13 win a classic grand final against Warilla's Chris Green, Shane Pascoe, Jeremy Henry and Aaron Teys.
Warilla's Skip Aaron Teys said of the game: "We are all good mates; the game was played in good spirits and no matter the outcome we were all going to be happy".
Raymond Terrace skip Lee Schraner said: "We had a real hard fight in tough conditions, but it was great!"
It was an amazing 27th state title for Schraner, who has also won 20 Australian titles and a world title.
The state winners will now contest the Australian Championships in October at Tweed Heads.
