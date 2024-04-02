New blueprint for the future of housing in Port Stephens is on public view

Port Stephens Council has endorsed the exhibition of a new Draft Local Housing Strategy designed to set the vision for future housing growth across Port Stephens.
The new strategy creates a blueprint for Port Stephens to meet the housing needs of a NSW Government predicted 20,000 extra residents over the next 20 years.
Deputy mayor Leah Anderson said the NSW Government forecasts have driven the important review of housing across Port Stephens.
"With limited opportunity for new housing developments, housing prices and low rental vacancies have begun to push middle income families out of the market," she said.
"This impacts local businesses that struggle to attract workers, particularly in the aged care, hospitality and health sectors.
"We also know that the impacts of housing prices and low rental vacancies are forcing more people to either relocate or choose housing options that are not ideal.
"The number of people sleeping on our streets, couch surfing, or seeking social housing is rising dramatically.
"We need to find ways to support those most vulnerable while at the same, ensuring our economy remains strong and stable," she added.
Late last year council hosted the Port Stephens Housing Forum which included more than 50 representatives from the community, business and industry to share ideas and seek solutions to the housing crisis.
The information gathered has been used to guide the development of the strategy.
"The Port Stephens Local Housing Strategy focuses on three main areas - housing diversity, housing affordability and housing supply," Cr Anderson said.
"The strategy emphasises a mix of housing types and increased density near our town centres.
"We know that living close to health services, medical care, education and childcare and having access to public transport, walking and cycling paths are important priorities for our community."
The strategy also outlines the additional services required to meet increased population growth.
"Council is very aware that to accommodate extra residents, we need extra infrastructure - our roads, health services, schools and public spaces all need to grow to meet future demand," Cr Anderson said.
"This document will not only help council plan for this change but also, seek funding from both state and federal governments to deliver what's needed.
"Council needs to seek solutions to how we can provide greater housing diversity to meet the needs of our community, including encouraging developers to invest in a mix of housing options.
"We encourage our community to take the time to have their say and tell us what they think of this plan for the future," she added.
The draft strategy is on public exhibition for community feedback until Monday, April 29, 2024. Find out more and have your say by visiting council's website.
