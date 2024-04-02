Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

New blueprint for the future of housing in Port Stephens is on public view

By Newsroom
April 2 2024 - 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The draft strategy is on public exhibition for community feedback until April 29. Picture supplied
The draft strategy is on public exhibition for community feedback until April 29. Picture supplied

Port Stephens Council has endorsed the exhibition of a new Draft Local Housing Strategy designed to set the vision for future housing growth across Port Stephens.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.