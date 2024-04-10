Snakes on show: Reptile award success for Salt Ash family the Andrews

In their fourth showing at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, Adam Andrews and son Noah have had their best success yet.
The Salt Ash father and son duo placed in all four categories in the reptile competition with snakes they have reared and bred.
Mr Andrews said he and Noah were quite shocked to place in each category they entered this year.
"We took a nice selection of snakes so we could enter all four categories and for us to place in each of the four categories was really good," he said.
The pair placed third and placed second in two categories and the Andrews' Stimson python Smudge took out first place.
There were about 50 to 60 snakes entered into the competition and Mr Andrews said the snakes are judged on a range of criteria.
"With your morphs the judges are looking at your colours and patterns and for all of the others they go off size and general health," he said.
Mr Andrews, originally from the UK, has been keeping and breeding reptiles for more than 25 years.
He has passed his love for reptiles to his sons, Noah, aged 12, and Flyn, 11.
His daughter Jessica, 6, also shares the families love for reptiles.
"I got the kids a couple of bearded dragons a couple of years ago and it's escalated from there," Mr Andrews said.
Through their Adams Family Reptile Den business, the trio breed snakes and Mr Andrews said he has bred 420 snakes this year.
For more information, visit the Adams Family Reptile Den's Facebook page.
