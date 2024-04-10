Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Our People

Snakes on show: Reptile award success for Salt Ash family the Andrews

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
April 10 2024 - 4:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Andrews with his three children Flyn, Jessica and Noah. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Adam Andrews with his three children Flyn, Jessica and Noah. Picture by Laura Rumbel

In their fourth showing at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, Adam Andrews and son Noah have had their best success yet.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.