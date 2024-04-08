Squires to draw on professional experience at Australian Junion Amateur

BOAT HARBOUR teenager Amy Squires believes the experience she gained playing against some of Europe's best professionals will put her in good stead in the Australian Junior Amateur in Perth starting Tuesday.
Squires flew from Coffs Harbour, where she contested the Australia Women's Classic, to Perth on Sunday.
The 16-year-old carded a four-over 74 in the European Tour co-sanctioned event, which was reduced to 36 holes because of rain.
She missed the cut which was at even par.
"With the weather, the cut was made after the first round, which made it harder," Squires said.
The Tomaree High year 12 student also competed against the professional in the NSW Open at Magenta Shores the previous week.
She shot 72,75 to finish at three-over and miss playing on the weekend by a stroke.
This week she is against amateurs her own age.
"I'm pretty confident going in," Squires said. "I'm looking forward to playing people my own age.
"You don't realise how hard it is and how mentally draining it is playing against the professionals.
"You see how well they do certain things and how much it benefits them. I hit the ball as far as some pros, but they hit wedges a lot closer. Learning those things is so good. I plan to treat this tournament like it is a professional event."
Squires, who will have her mum on the bag this week, played a practise round at Gosnells Golf Club on Monday.
"Today is about getting used to the course, the length especially," she said. "The course will probably be a bit shorter, so more chance to attack."
The Australian Junior Amateur flows into the National Interstate Series, where Squires hopes to help NSW defend the title.
The teams matchplay tournament is being held at Royal Fremantle starting Monday.
"That will be fun," Squires said. "How we play in the Aus junior will determine what position we play in the team."
