Go-to guide: What's on in Port Stephens and surrounds this weekend

TOMAREE MARKETS
NEIL CARROLL PARK
The Tomaree markets are held every second and fourth Sunday and are back at Neil Carroll Park this Sunday, April 14. The markets are on from 9am to 1pm. The Tomaree markets are a local family operated market and new stalls are always welcome.
LIVE MUSIC
SHOAL BAY COUNTRY CLUB
Head along to Shoal Bay Country Club for live music every day during the April school holidays. To check out the lineup of music from Friday, April 12 to Sunday, April 28, visit: https://bit.ly/SBCC-AprilMusic.
MEDOWIE MARKETS
BULL N BUSH HOTEL
Head along to the Medowie markets at the Bull n Bush Hotel grounds on April 13. The markets will be on from 8am to 12pm. The markets are held on the second Saturday of every month.
YOUTH WEEK
PORT STEPHENS
Youth Week is back for 2024 and the theme is express, empower and get loud. From a sip and paint session to a silent disco, there is something for everyone. Youth week runs from April 11 to April 21. To find out more, visit the Port Stephens council website.
SCHOOL HOLIDAY PROGRAM
TOMAREE & RAYMOND TERRACE LIBRARIES
From little ones though to teens, there's something for everyone at the Tomaree and Raymond Terrace libraries these April school holidays. Bookings are essential. Contact Raymond Terrace library on 4988 0111 or Tomaree library on 4988 0670 to secure your spot. To find out what activities are available, visit the Port Stephens council website.
