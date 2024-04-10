An Anna Bay Quilt and Craft show is donating proceeds to a good cause

An Anna Bay craft group is hosting an inaugural Quilt and Craft show this month.
All proceeds from the two-day event will be donated to the Yacaaba Centre.
Jan's Patchwork Group will have a display of hand and machine crafted quilts, as well as teddies and dolls, scarves, baby clothes, wooden toys, jewellery and more for sale.
Jan Hall of Jan's Patchwork Group Anna Bay encourages the community to come along for a fun day and to help raise some much needed funds for the Yacaaba Centre.
"We've done charity quilts for many years for different groups but we wanted to do something on a larger scale," she said.
Mrs Hall said the group wanted to give to those in need in the Port Stephens community.
"We decided we wanted to donate our proceeds to the Yacaaba Centre because we believe it's a vital service to our community," she said.
The quilt and craft show will be at the Gateway Church at Anna Bay on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 from 10am to 4pm on both days.
It is a $2 entry to attend. There will be a Devonshire tea and cold drinks available.
A raffle of three handcrafted items will also be drawn on April 27.
The event is cash only.
Prior to the event, community members can also purchase cut out hands as part of Hands for Yacaaba.
To purchase a cut out hand or for more information about the event, phone Jan on 0409 656 630 or Colleen on 0438 805 008.
