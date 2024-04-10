Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
What's on

An Anna Bay Quilt and Craft show is donating proceeds to a good cause

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated April 10 2024 - 3:45pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jan Hall of Jan's Patchwork Group Anna Bay with the three handcrafted raffle prizes. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Jan Hall of Jan's Patchwork Group Anna Bay with the three handcrafted raffle prizes. Picture by Laura Rumbel

An Anna Bay craft group is hosting an inaugural Quilt and Craft show this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.