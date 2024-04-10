Wait's over as Raymond Terrace Magpies kick off 2024 season

The wait is over as the Raymond Terrace Magpies kick off their season across several grades including a return to the A-grade NHRL on Saturday.
The Magpies have continued their rebuild of the club and after last year's B grade grand final win. The hard working committee went into recruitment mode ready to be a force in the top grade.
The club will field six teams flying the Magpie colours, including women's tackle team who are part of the new the inaugural Newcastle RL comp. Club guru Brooke Roach will coach the women's league tackle team.
The men's A grade team will have two very experienced coaches at the helm.
Head coach Rick Tupou, who has coached with success at Waratah and Stockton clubs, says he is keen to take the club to the next level and playing assistant coach Pat Mata'utia has played at the highest level representing Samoa, Newcastle Knights and more recently Maitland Pickers.
Mata'utia is excited about returning to his junior club to give something back to where it all began with his talented brothers.
Another key signing in Steve Gordon a representative centre who also had stints with West Rosellas and Wyong Roos. Kurtley Lewis a hard working lock from the Old Bar Pirates also joins the club.
The men's C grade coach will be Dale Wright and he will have charge of the young guns in the squad and prepare them to back up the A grade team. The club will also field an under 19 men's team.
The Magpies have had good numbers at training across the grades with Mark Collison, with his vast rugby league experience, mentoring the rising talent.
The two women's league tag teams are also ready to strut their stuff with former Newcastle Knight and Storm enforcer Paul Marquet coaching A grade, with CJ Spruce and Jamie Gould handling the B grade team.
The Magpies men's C-grade team play Shortland at Tuxford Park.
Raymond Terraces A-grade Ladies League Tag are away to Clarence Town Cobras and C-grade are away to Glendale.
In the men's B grade competition, the Fingal Bay Bomboras celebrate their promotion with a home game against Lakes United.
C Grade will provide a number of local Port Stephens derbies. Clarence Town Cobras host Waratah Cheetahs, Stockton Sharks play Stroud Raiders at Stockton and Tea Gardens Hawks are away to Dudley.
In D Grade Northern Conference, Gloucester host East Maitland, Hinton Hornets are at home to Paterson. Morpeth Bulls play Karuah Roos at Morpeth Oval. while Mallabulla Panthers travel to play Aberglasslyn.
Mallbulla play Central in A-grade Ladies League Tag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.