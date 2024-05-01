Epitome of sophisticated coastal living, refined lifestyle and comfort

5 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Nestled within the 'Vantage Estate' of Port Stephens, this exceptional residence commands attention with its imposing street presence and opulent features.
Welcomed by meticulously manicured gardens, the entrance sets a sophisticated tone for what lies beyond.
Upon crossing the threshold, visitors are enveloped in an atmosphere of refined elegance, characterised by pristine white walls and rich timber flooring that exudes warmth and luxury throughout.
The seamless open-plan design effortlessly merges the kitchen, dining and living areas into a central nexus, fostering effortless interaction between hosts and guests.
The living room epitomises comfort and sophistication, boasting plantation shutters and a cosy fireplace that imbues the space with a sense of intimacy and charm, particularly on cooler evenings.
Expansive glass windows and sliding doors draw the gaze towards the undercover balcony, offering sweeping vistas of the surrounding water and headlands-a captivating backdrop for sophisticated entertaining.
The kitchen is a testament to contemporary style and functionality, featuring sleek stone benchtops, generous cupboard space and premium stainless-steel appliances that cater to the most discerning culinary preferences.
Retreat to the palatial main bedroom, where modern conveniences meet indulgent luxury with a lavish ensuite, walk-in wardrobe and premium finishes such as plantation shutters and ducted air conditioning. The remaining four bedrooms are equally well-appointed, each offering walk-in wardrobes, fans, ducted air conditioning and plantation shutters for optimal comfort and convenience.
Unwind and rejuvenate in the main bathroom, where a freestanding bath beckons amidst a backdrop of crisp, clean surroundings-a sanctuary for relaxation and self-care.
Downstairs, a second living area awaits, seamlessly transitioning to a fully enclosed sunroom-an adaptable space ideal for both casual gatherings and tranquil repose.
An additional bathroom on this level enhances practicality and convenience for residents and guests alike.
Outside, a vast expanse of lush lawn awaits, enveloped by meticulously landscaped gardens that provide a serene backdrop for outdoor leisure and recreation.
With the inclusion of a remote double garage and ducted air conditioning, this property seamlessly combines luxury with practicality, ensuring an unparalleled standard of coastal living.
"There are so many features that appeal in this property," said listing agent Dane Queenan from PRD Port Stephens.
"The quality of the construction, the functional layout and the stunning water views, quality fixtures and fittings, immaculately presented, quiet street, and a popular location central to the Salamander Bay Shopping Precinct, and a very short walk to Bagnall Beach and Dutchies Beach.
"It would appeal to families as well as retirees."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.