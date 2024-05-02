Shoal Bay Place Plan gets the green tick to go ahead from council

Following broad community engagement, Port Stephens Council unanimously agreed to adopt the Shoal Bay Place Plan at a recent meeting.
The Shoal Bay Place Plan has been developed in partnership with local residents and business to guide future land use planning, new infrastructure investment and place activation.
Deputy mayor Leah Anderson said it's a great outcome for the community.
"Shoal Bay is a beautiful coastal town with a relaxed vibe and a tight knit community that values its natural assets," she said.
"The stunning beaches, National Park and vibrant town centre make Shoal Bay an attractive place to live and visit.
Cr Anderson said over the next few years, more and more people will want to live in Shoal Bay.
"The Shoal Bay Place Plan will guide how we manage this increasing demand - it will help support housing growth but also ensure we don't lose the unique character and natural beauty of Shoal Bay while improving residents quality of life," she said.
Earlier this year, the community provided feedback on the draft plan which received support for the actions, as well as some concerns raised by the Shoal Bay community.
Cr Anderson said many of the concerns and the feedback provided has now been incorporated into the final document.
"This includes further conversations around changes to building heights, supporting infrastructure and alternate access roads," she said.
Along with infrastructure improvements, the adoption of the Shoal Bay Place Plan will lead to improved economic outcomes for local businesses with upgrades to business areas, local events and improved shopfronts.
It will also help to protect and celebrate Shoal Bay's natural assets recognising a number of opportunities for projects including clean up days, beachfront stabilisation, environmental volunteering and education campaigns.
The Shoal Bay Place Plan includes actions that can be championed by the community.
"I know there are already some Shoal Bay residents who are itching to get started on some of the community led initiatives," Cr Anderson said.
"We're working with the Towns Team Movement to set up a Shoal Bay Town Team to kick start and support the implementation of the plan.
The first Shoal Bay Town Team event is on Thursday, May 16 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at Shoal Bay Country Club.
To read the Shoal Bay Place Plan or find out how to get involved in the Shoal Bay Town Team, visit pscouncil.info/shoal-bay-place-plan.
