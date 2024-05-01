Your local guide: What's on in Port Stephens and surrounds this weekend

SAIL PORT STEPHENS
SOLDIERS POINT
The season of sailing wraps up this week, featuring the Sail Port Stephens 'Bay Series' from Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5 with dinghy and windsurfers only sailing the weekend. The final Locals Lounge will be set up on Saturday, May 4 from 11am to 2pm at the front of the Bay Sailing Centre, Soldiers Point.
NELSON BAY LEGACY MARKETS
NEIL CARROLL PARK
The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are back this Sunday, May 5 at Neil Carroll Park from 9am to 3pm. The markets are on the first, third and fifth Sunday of every month.
PORT STEPHENS FARMERS MARKETS
THE HOMEMAKER CENTRE
The Port Stephens farmers markets are back for their second ever markets at the Homemaker Centre at Taylor's Beach on Saturday, May 4. The markets are held on the first Saturday of every month from 9am to 1pm.
IDEA SESSIONS
RAYMOND TERRACE
Port Stephens Council's West Ward councillors are inviting the Raymond Terrace community to share their ideas for beautification projects for their town. There's four idea sessions this week, encouraging residents to share their ideas for projects to improve their place. For more information, visit: https://haveyoursay.portstephens.nsw.gov.au/raymond-terrace-cbd-improvement-project.
PARK RUN
FINGAL BAY & RAYMOND TERRACE
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? Parkrun starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay and at Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. For how to register or for more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au/fingalbay or www.parkrun.com.au/theterrace/.
