Fingal Bay Bomboras go down to Lakes United Seagulls in a tight contest

Rugby league competition heavy weights Lakes United have flexed their muscle in the B-Grade men's competition, bringing down Fingal Bay Bomboras.
Fingal travelled to Belmont's Cahill Oval for the clash last weekend which finished with a 26-16 scoreline.
The Bomboras had several late withdrawals and had several players playing out of position.
As a result Lakes United Seagulls had a strong first half setting the foundations for a convincing victory.
The well drilled Lakes outfit raced in three first half tries to have a handy 14-0 lead at the break.
However, Fingal Bay showed plenty of grit in the second half with second rower Isacc Kneipp crossing for a try to get them on the board.
On the back of penalties, the Lakes United Seagulls kicked away to lead 18-4 before some clever lead up work by forward Billy Clark saw Fingal Bay score a converted try to close the gap to 18-10.
Classy five eighth Drew Watkins crossed late in the game to narrow the margin on the final scoreline.
Some positives out of the game were the forward pack who were tough and willing.
The reshuffled line up struggled to contain the Seagulls in the first half with defensive lapses proving costly.
Fingal Bay is still working on set plays and combinations.
This game's players player was winger Nathan Barnes who did plenty of ruck work and looked dangerous out wide.
The Fingal Bay Bomboras will host the University Seahorses for round 4 at Fingal Bay oval this Saturday, May 4, kicking off at 3pm.
The Bomboras are currently sitting in fourth place on the ladder, following two loses and one win this season.
