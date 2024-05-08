Port Stephens Examinersport
Course playable after big effort: Nelson Bay Cup a golfing success

By Peter Arnold
May 8 2024 - 1:30pm
Hawk Nest's Matthew Kirkwood won the Nelson Bay Cup. Picture supplied
The weekend weather gods stymied plenty of local sport across Port Stephens, however Nelson Bay golf clubs annual tournament went ahead despite 150 centimetres of rain dumped on the course in the lead up to the event.

