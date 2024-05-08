Course playable after big effort: Nelson Bay Cup a golfing success

The weekend weather gods stymied plenty of local sport across Port Stephens, however Nelson Bay golf clubs annual tournament went ahead despite 150 centimetres of rain dumped on the course in the lead up to the event.
It was a massive effort by the hard working green staff working long hours to have the course playable for the Nelson Bay Cup on Saturday.
A quality field lined up for the cup with the Newcastle district golf associations order of merit leader Matt Kirkwood from Hawks Nest winning a tight contest on a countback with a par round of 72 from Toronto's golf clubs David Alexander who also had a par round.
Harry Atkinson from Pymble golf club third a shot back with 73, Nelson Bay golfers who finished in the top 12 were Cliff Fallon (7th), Tom Ainsworth (9th), Shaun O'Malley (11th) and Peter Gibson (12th).
Nelson Bay club still has two major events this month on May 16 with the Nelson Bay junior golf classic followed by a charity golf day on May 26.
