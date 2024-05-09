Exciting talent in Nelson Bay junior rugby ranks

Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union Club continues to produce exciting talent from their ranks with two former teammates playing against each other in a GPS trial in Sydney last Saturday.
Darcy Brown a clever halfback played with the Saint Josephs College first XV, while tough second rower Ethan Howarth lined up with Knox College in their top team.
Local talent Luca Stewart was in the NSW Combined High Schools team that toured New Zealand with the girls remaining undefeated in the seven series games.
While tough forward Tyler Jarvis also had a good tour of the shaky isles winning four from four of their representative rugby games against elite company.
On Friday night the Nelson Bay girls under 15s played at Maitland against Singleton.
The Bay looked sharp after leading 5-0 at half-time and went on to finish strongly for a 15-5 result.
Try scorers were Jada Stanley, Eve Nichol and Zoe Smith.
The players' player went to Mayli Campbell.
Coaches Josh Gamgee and Clint Brown were full of praise for their charges as it was a very good team effort.
