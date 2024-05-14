Marine Rescue NSW completes another boating season in Port Stephens

Marine Rescue NSW's 3,400 volunteers have completed their second busiest boating season on record with 3,242 search and rescue missions, including 921 emergency responses between October 1, 2023 and Anzac Day this year.
This season's figure was just shy of the record 3,251 missions completed during the 2022 and 2023 boating season.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said volunteer crews safely returned 7,535 boaters to shore during the 2023 and 2024 boating season.
"It's been another busy season for Marine Rescue NSW right across our 46 units.
"Unfortunately, we've seen an over-representation in mechanical failures with more than 40% of our responses related to engine failure.
Barrell said Marine Rescue are urging boaters to make sure before they head out on the water, they check their engine.
"It is important that you check your equipment because unfortunately, if things do go wrong, you could find yourself in a life threatening situation," he said.
Log Ons remained steady with more than 45,000 boaters using the free Marine Rescue app or VHF channel 16 to notify Marine Rescue NSW of their voyage.
"Logging On saves vital time in the event of an emergency and ensures our volunteers keep watch for a vessel's safe return," Barrell said.
If a boater doesn't return from their voyage as planned, a search will be initiated."
Marine Rescue NSW radio operators managed 144,806 radio calls throughout the season. 69 of those calls were MAYDAYs where lives were in imminent danger while 42 PAN PANs were received from boaters in an urgent but non-life threatening situation.
Barrell praised the work of volunteers across the service's 46 units who played an important role of keeping boaters in NSW safe.
"I want to commend all Marine Rescue NSW volunteers for their thousands of hours of dedicated service to keeping our coastline and waterways as safe as possible," he said.
Importantly, an added safety message during the winter months is to make sure that you've got additional warm clothing when you go out boating."
