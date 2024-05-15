Fresh food and warm hospitality, the Poyer's recognised with prestigous award

Located right on the water's edge at Lemon Tree Passage, The Poyer's restaurant is the definition of fresh food and warm hospitality.
The family owned and operated business was recently awarded the Best Seafood Restaurant in NSW at the 2024 Sydney Fish Market Seafood Excellence Awards.
Chef Ludovic Poyer and his wife Mandy said they were ecstatic just to be finalists, and to actually win the top award was such a whirlwind moment for the pair.
"We're only a small family-run restaurant and it was such an honour," Mrs Poyer said.
"I do what I do because I love it," Mr Poyer added.
The award criteria was based on demonstrating excellence in consistently serving customers with quality seafood and providing an overall positive seafood dining experience and Mr Poyer said the award is the dedication of the collaborative teamwork with the fisherman.
"It's not just an award for The Poyer's but it's also an award for the fisherman," he said.
Born in Normandy, France, Mr Poyer trained in traditional French food in Paris before working in kitchens across Europe.
He now shares his passion for food with wife Mandy.
"I came from a non-food background and I never imagined I would one day work in the food industry and Ludovic brought that passion out in me," Mrs Poyer said.
I'm now so excited to share that passion with our guests."
While Mr Poyer works the kitchen, Mrs Poyer is appointed to front of house and takes care of all the guests.
"Everyone knows Mandy," Mr Poyer said.
"It's the best job I've ever had," Mrs Poyer added.
The site of their renowned restaurant was previously a pizza shop and the Poyer's took the chance in 2015 to turn the site into something unique.
They've since developed a great relationship with local fisherman and Mr Poyer said that's who nominated the restaurant for the award.
"The fisherman are confident in giving me their produce and I'm always a phone call away to the fisherman to see what they've got available for me," he said.
"They give me what produce they have and I do something with it."
Drifting away from traditional fish such as barramundi and salmon, Mr Poyer said he enjoys cooking a variety of seafood when it's in season, including mullet.
"It's beautiful, and a lot of people just don't know it," he said.
The Poyer's also share a good working relationship with Port Stephens oyster farmers.
"We've given our customers some crazy seafood over the years and they have always been so open to try new things," Mrs Poyer said.
The 2024 Sydney Fish Market Seafood Excellence Awards winners will be put forward as the NSW nominees for the National Seafood Awards taking place later this year.
