Raymond Terrace renters among worst in state for rental pain

Raymond Terrace renters are amongst some of the state's worst for rental pain, according to the Rental Pain Index (RPI) data for May 2024.
The RPI data continues to highlight significant rental affordability and market tension across Australia.
The national average RPI now stands at 79.94, showing a slight relief from last month but still underscoring a pronounced strain on renters.
NSW has seen notable rental price hikes of 10.55 per cent and 12.2 per cent, with the state demanding a significant 33.17 per cent of income towards rent, marking it as one of the most financially challenging states for renters.
Raymond Terrace has had a 6 per cent rental increase in the past 12 months, with renters paying approximately 39 per cent of their income towards rent.
In terms of a vacancy rate for rentals in Raymond Terrace, the suburb is currently sitting at 0.35 per cent.
Suburbtrends founder Kent Lardner said Raymond Terrace residents are faced with rent prices that have risen by $30 per week in the last 12 months.
"With virtually no vacancies, they will find it very hard to find cheaper options," he said.
Across NSW, Raymond Terrace has been ranked in 19th place out of 25 for the worst rental suburbs in the state.
The only other Hunter suburbs on the list were Beresfield and Hexham, which were ranked at 23.
Mr Lardner who is Newcastle-based said the biggest drivers for a suburb area being scored highly in the Rental pain Index include price rises of 5 per cent or more, affordability worse than 30 per cent of household income being allocated to rents and very low supply.
"When aggregated into a single score, we get to compare which suburbs have the hardest conditions for private renters, especially those on lower incomes," Mr Lardner said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.