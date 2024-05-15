Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Raymond Terrace renters among worst in state for rental pain

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated May 15 2024 - 5:57pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Terrace has had a 6 per cent rental increase in the past 12 months. File picture
Raymond Terrace has had a 6 per cent rental increase in the past 12 months. File picture

Raymond Terrace renters are amongst some of the state's worst for rental pain, according to the Rental Pain Index (RPI) data for May 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.