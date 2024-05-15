Passionate residents who beautify Nelson Bay CBD recognised with award

Margaret Wilkinson first moved to Port Stephens in 2004 and since she arrived she has always been involved with community initiatives.
In the role of coordinator, Mrs Wilkinson leads the Nelson Bay Civic Pride Group, along with her incredible team of volunteers including Rory Milne, Linda Hall, Bobbi Vicary and Judy Washington.
The passionate team of volunteers have been keeping the gardens in the Nelson Bay CBD flourishing since 2018 and earlier this year the group received Port Stephens Council's environmental award.
Mrs Wilkinson said the group were surprised and very thrilled to receive the environmental award.
"Everyone does their bit," she said.
"We get such lovely feedback about the gardens from both locals and visitors and it's really quite rewarding."
The project was initiated by the Tomaree Business Chamber (now Business Port Stephens) to tidy up the town and re-do the gardens.
"We're competing with tree roots so it can be at times challenging but it's all worth it and we really like to see the town looking good," Mrs Wilkinson said.
Mrs Wilkinson is also the recipient of a community award at the Salamander Bay and Nelson Bay Rotary Club's Pride of Workmanship awards.
"I've been lucky enough to be awarded that as well," she said.
Whether you have a green thumb or just a passion for helping others, the Nelson Bay Civic Pride Group welcomes all volunteers with open arms.
