Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Quilt and craft show a success: Generous boost for Yacaaba Centre

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
May 15 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jan Hall of Jan's Patchwork Group with Yacaaba Centre manager Louise Simpson. Picture supplied
Jan Hall of Jan's Patchwork Group with Yacaaba Centre manager Louise Simpson. Picture supplied

The Yacaaba Centre is set to receive a generous donation, following plenty of success at Jan's Patchwork Group's inaugural quilt and craft show.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.