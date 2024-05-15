Quilt and craft show a success: Generous boost for Yacaaba Centre

The Yacaaba Centre is set to receive a generous donation, following plenty of success at Jan's Patchwork Group's inaugural quilt and craft show.
The Anna Bay group held the quilt and craft show last month and raised $6000 to go towards the Yacaaba Centre's mental health services.
However, the group's fundraising efforts aren't done just yet.
"We'd really like to have businesses come on board and help double that figure or at least get to $10,000 before the end of the financial year," group member Colleen Maloy said.
To contribute to the group's fundraising efforts, businesses or individuals can purchase hands for Yacaaba.
The hands are available in a range of colours and prices, such as green for $10, yellow for $20, red for $50, blue for $100, gold for $500 and purple for $1000.
The hands will be made into bunting and presented to the Yacaaba Centre along with a cheque for the total amount raised.
To purchase a hand, contact Colleen on 0438805008 or Jan 0409656630.
