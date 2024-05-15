Local guide: Here's what's on in Port Stephens and surrounds this weekend

SUSTAINABLE LIVING FESTIVAL
MEDOWIE
EcoNetwork Port Stephens and Homegrown Markets are bringing together a Sustainable Living Festival at Medowie on Saturday, May 18. From workshops, presentations by industry experts through to markets and fun for the kids, the festival will be held at Medowie Community Centre and the Lions Park on Ferodale Road (opposite the shops) from 9am-2pm.
PARK RUN
FINGAL BAY & RAYMOND TERRACE
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? Parkrun starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay and at Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. There is no time limit and no one finishes last. Newcomers are welcome to come along, just make sure to register first. For how to register or for more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au/fingalbay or www.parkrun.com.au/theterrace/.
THE MARKETS
MULTIPLE LOCATIONS
Port Stephens is spoilt for choice when it comes to markets this weekend. The Tanilba Bay markets are on this Saturday, May 18 from 9am to 12pm at President Wilson Walk. On Sunday try the Nelson Bay Legacy Markets from 9am to 3pm at Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay.
BIGGEST MORNING TEA
HEAVEN GARDENS
Heaven Gardens are inviting the community to an annual fundraiser for the Cancer Council on Wednesday, May 22, from 10am to 2pm. Head along for a cuppa, some games and win some raffles, for an entry of $10. Bring along a plate of sweet or savoury food to share.
LOCALS DINNER
RICK STEINS
Enjoy a set 3-course dinner for only $65 at Rick Stein at Bannisters Port Stephens, available every Thursday night. On the menu this Thursday night is mushroom risotto, fish fillet with buerre blanc and spinach and poached pears and vanilla pannacotta.
