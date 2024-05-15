Impeccable design, premium inclusions, enviable location with water views

4 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
One of Corrie Parade's finest residences, this exquisite four-bedroom home with a study embodies the essence of luxury bayside living.
Architecturally designed to captivate magnificent views on both levels, built by Butterworth Constructions - this residence truly encompasses a commanding position.
The heart of this incredible home is a gourmet custom-designed entertainer's kitchen featuring state-of-the-art appliances, sleek custom soft closing cabinetry, an expansive island for casual dining and gorgeous Silestone smooth bench tops. Delight in the dedicated coffee station and impress guests with your cocktail wet bar. Entertain with ease in the open plan living and dining areas, where seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces create an inviting atmosphere for all of your gatherings.
Two impressive and expansive decks, spanning the width the residence offer breathtaking uninterrupted and panoramic views of Roy Wood Reserve, Soldiers Point and beyond. Providing the perfect backdrop for your morning coffee, afternoon cocktails, or simply unwind while indulging in the ever-changing picturesque landscape. Entertaining is enhanced by Claytons Alfresco custom designed outdoor kitchen where you can cook up a feast using your Beef Eater 5 burner BBQ.
An inviting in-ground concrete swimming pool creates an idyllic private setting with an inset bench seating area for relaxation or just simply enjoy the view and watch the kids play.
Retreat to your masterpiece main bedroom suite - a sanctuary with incredible blue water bay views. Custom designed walk-through wardrobe leads into a spa-inspired ensuite with underfloor heating, and stylish full length tiled ledge.
Two additional queen-sized bedrooms on the main level are elegantly appointed, each with access to the beautifully designed main bathroom and ample linen storage space.
Downstairs offers a fully self-contained unit offering versatility and convenience, ideal for guests, extended family or as a rental opportunity. Featuring one-bedroom with its own ensuite, custom designed kitchenette, living room, dining, laundry and expansive private tiled deck (and yes, this level still has mesmerising water views!).
The huge double garage plus Corrie Lane access below, ensures ease of entry for the boat or unit guest parking in the purpose designed parking bay.
"Embrace a lock-up-and-leave lifestyle," listing agent Meg Dean, from First National Port Stephens said.
"This property is going to appeal to holiday investors or retirees. You have incredible bayside water views, expansive decks, high end fixtures and fittings, open plan living, gourmet custom designed kitchen, in-ground swimming pool, self-contained apartment with the ability for short term rental, double garage plus a purpose built two car parking bay. Dual street access. Ability to live all on one level. Walk to the beach and Roy Wood Reserve. There's a lot to love about this property."
