Impeccable design, premium inclusions, enviable location with water views

"This property is going to appeal to holiday investors or retirees. You have incredible bayside water views, expansive decks, high end fixtures and fittings, open plan living, gourmet custom designed kitchen, in-ground swimming pool, self-contained apartment with the ability for short term rental, double garage plus a purpose built two car parking bay. Dual street access. Ability to live all on one level. Walk to the beach and Roy Wood Reserve. There's a lot to love about this property."