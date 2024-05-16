Olivia Higgins to make Sky Blues debut in State of Origin 1

Raymond Terrace's Olivia Higgins will make her State of Origin debut when she runs out with the Sky Blues at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night.
Higgins has been named as the starting hooker saying she was shocked when she heard the news of her selection.
"We played a few trial matches and I thought I did OK in those and Kylie was letting me know what I needed to do, so by the last trial game I thought I was in with a pretty good shot," Higgins told ACM "[Being named in the starting side] was definitely unexpected. But in NRLW I start nine and I like to get into the grind, so I feel comfortable with that.
"When I first started playing, I definitely had dreamt about playing Origin. I loved watching the boys Blues growing up. I used to look forward to the Wednesday nights.
"But, to be honest, I thought that shipped had sailed. Being a little bit older in my career, I didn't think that I'd get this opportunity, so it still feels very surreal. I'm still a little bit shocked."
Origin I kicks off an historic year for women's rugby league, with the representative series moving to three games for the first time.
The Sky Blues went into camp last Thursday and Higgins, who has been part of a broader Sky Blues train-on squad for the past two months, planned to make the most of the opportunity.
"I'm hoping to just be relaxed and not let the occasion get to the better of me and play my natural game," Higgins said.
"With camp, I'm just looking forward to being in there and training with the team and getting the consistency and combinations working.
"We've trained together for seven weeks, twice a week with games of a weekend. I feel good. I feel like the team is really fit.
"We've had to maintain our own fitness through the off-season so I feel as though that won't be an issue and having the trial games gives us a bit of game fitness."
Origin II will be played in Newcastle on June 6 and Origin III in Townsville on June 27.
A good performance in the opening match could have the 31-year-old Newcastle High School teacher lining up at McDonald Jones Stadium for game two.
"I'd be lying if I said it was something I hadn't thought about, but I'm focusing on the first game and hoping that I can put in a really good performance," Higgins said.
"But to be able to play in Newcastle in an Origin match in front of my family and friends and the people at the school that I work at, teach at, that would be unreal. But I'll think about that again after game one."
Higgins is one of three Knights in the Sky Blues side, along with prop Caitlan Johnston and second-rower Yasmin Clydsdale.
