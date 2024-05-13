Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Boat Harbour's Eden Hasson helps Aussies take world junior surf gold

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 13 2024 - 3:22pm, first published 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ISA

Hunter surfers Eden Hasson and Ocean Lancaster have finished atop the podium as part of Australia's teams win at the ISA World Junior Surfing Championships in El Salvador.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.