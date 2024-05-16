Nelson Bay Gropers beat Medowie Marauders in old boys day derby

A special day for the rugby fraternity when Nelson Bay Rugby Union Club hosted their annual memorial and old boys/girls day with a minute silence observed prior to the men's kick off a chance to reflect on past players and supporters who have passed.
There was a terrific rollup up, despite the wet and windy conditions, for a festival of rubgy with three games played
The Nelson Bay under-16s started the day, however, it was a well drilled Southern Beaches team winning 43-14.
Try scorers for the Bay were centre Rohan Clark and lock Christian van der Merwe. The two tries were converted by fly half sharp shooter Mitchell White.
The Gropers men were too strong in the local derby running out 46-7 winners against Medowie Marauders.
The Bay women had a resounding 83-0 win against an understrength Southern Beaches team.
In the men's derby, the Gropers came out of the blocks early and raced to a 22-0 lead with props Beau Mason and Nathan McLeay scoring tries with a salute to the presidential deck bringing the crowd to their feet,
The Marauders hung tough with a try to Brayden Braley after good lead up work by fly half Jesse Bridge and No.8 Niko Vakawaidomo, leaving the Bay with a 22-7 lead at half-time.
The coach Michael Wiringi made some changes and the Gropers started the second half with several fresh faces in the forward line up.
Jordon Byfield celebrated his return to the Gropers from Canada, after a season with the Edmonton Leprechauns, scoring two tries
Willy Dunn also scored a brace, while winger Danien Bryant and Illisoni Vonamatairatu scored tries and Illy kicked three goals,
Players' player was prop Beau Mason, two points went to Michael Hotene, while one point went to non-stop captain Hamish Bartlett
Lewis Affleck continued his excellent season, half back Khace Petera looked sharp and Ryan Marshall lined up against his brother Bradley who played hooker for Medowie.
The women's team gave a wonderful display of running rugby with a try fest along the way.
Sierra and Leah Nowlan shared four tries, and there were also doubles to Kristyanne Cooper, Tash Harris, Emliy Harman and Tegan Barr and katrence duggan scored one. Chloe Zdebski kicked nine goals.
Leah Nowlan received three club points, Megan Wellard two points and Sierra Nowlan and Brinnen Napoli one point.
The men travel to Drain Oval, Cessnock to play the Polkolbin Reds on Saturay, May 18, the women are away to Maitland and the under 16s are at Tomaree Oval against Wanderers.
