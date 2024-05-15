Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Raymond Terrace chase Platinum Pennant and four other titles

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
May 15 2024 - 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Terrace's Lennon Scott sends down a delivery during the Platinum Pennant competition. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Raymond Terrace's Lennon Scott sends down a delivery during the Platinum Pennant competition. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

The Raymond Terrace Jets are chasing five titles in a matter of days including the prestigious new Platinum Pennants series at Warilla Bowling Club on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.