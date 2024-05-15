Raymond Terrace chase Platinum Pennant and four other titles

The Raymond Terrace Jets are chasing five titles in a matter of days including the prestigious new Platinum Pennants series at Warilla Bowling Club on Sunday.
The Jets narrowly missed finishing on top of the Platinum Pennants, ending second just one point behind Cabramatta Bullants after the qualifying rounds.
Raymond Terrace won nine of 11 games, suffering an upset round two loss to Endagine Cougars and a 56-55 away loss to Cabarmatta in round eight.
The Jets start their title quest when they meet Warilla Gorillas in the qualifying final on Sunday
Despite finishing second and beating the Gorillas 60-43 in round one, the Jets will go in as under-dogs against the Gorillas whose indoor carpet greens give them a decided advantage over all comers.
The winner will play Cabaramatta in the major semi-final for a spot in the grand final.
The loser will get a second chance and face the winner of the elimination final between St Johns Park Saints and Mt Lewis Lions in the minor semi-final.
The winner of the minor semi-final faces the loser of the major semi-final for another chance to make the grand final.
Raymond Terrace's Matt Baus said Warilla will go into the weekend as favourites because of their home advantage, however, he was confident the Jets can overcome that and go onto win the title.
"It's disappointing that we didn't finish on top. In the end, just one point separated us and Cabaramatta from top spot," he said. "To push them so close at Cabaramatta gives us real confidence."
Baus said the Platinum Pennant series which involved 12 teams including Raymond Terrace and East Maitland had been an outstanding success.
"To play against the best players in the state each week is just a great experience. I think it will be here to stay," he said.
"It will be a 12-team format again next year, but I can see it expanding to include some other leading clubs including some others from the Hunter.
"We've had some outstanding play by everyone in our team, but I think the standout player for me has been Josh Bell.
"Josh works in the mines and only really plays for six weeks with pennants, but he has been I think clearly our best despite most of us playing all year."
Raymond Terrace is also in the running for the Zone 2 Open Grade 1 and 2 Pennant titles, with the semi-finals on Saturday and grand final on Sunday.
In Grade 1, the Jets meet minor premiers Soldiers Point in the semi-finals, with Beresfield and Charlestown playing in the other. All games are at Hamilton North.
In Grade 2, Raymond Terrace plays Charlestown in the elimination final while Teralba and Hamilton North meet in the major semi. All games are at Hamilton North.
In Grade Three at Teralba, Lowlands battle Cardiff with the winner to play Beresfield in the semi and Nelson Bay will play Windale-Gateshead for the other semi spot against Teralba. At Charlestown, Wangi challenge Charlestown for a grand final place while it is season over for the loser of East Maitland and Water Board.
Grades Five, Six and Seven will see two groups of four sides contest round robins with the winner of each section playing for the flag on Sunday afternoon.
In Grade Five at Raymond Terrace, Group One has Tea Gardens, Water Board, Beresfield and Stockton, and Group Two has Swansea, Charlestown, New Lambton and Lemon Tree Passage.
Grade Six at Soldiers Point has Edgeworth, Tea Gardens, Lowlands and Soldiers Point in Group One while East Maitland, Hamilton North Redhead and Wangi will contest Group Two.
And at Rathmines in Grade Seven, Valentine, Beresfield 2, Stockton 1 and Charlestown form Group One while Group Two has East Maitland 1, Beresfield 1, Edgeworth and Bayway Village 1.
Raymond Terrace is also playing in the Division 1 Men's and Women's State Pennant finals being held at Charlestown and Club Lambton from Tuesday, May 21 to Thursday, May 23.
