Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Federal budget 2024: $137.5m to upgrade Nelson Bay Road

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
May 15 2024 - 7:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Chalmers in a budget media conference on Tuesday and, inset, an upgraded section of Nelson Bay Road. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Jim Chalmers in a budget media conference on Tuesday and, inset, an upgraded section of Nelson Bay Road. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The federal government has committed $137.5 million to upgrading the Williamtown to Bobs Farm stretch of Nelson Bay Road in a budget which will leave the Hunter hoping it can share in new multibillion-dollar clean energy, housing and infrastructure programs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.