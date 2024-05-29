Family recipes a taste of Italy for Anna Bay's Pasta Di Porto

Anna Bay's long-standing pasta company Pasta Di Porto has been providing the region with its flavoursome and fuss-free pasta dishes for the past 12 years.
The award-winning pasta company is a small boutique family business owned by Domencia Fedele and Peter Toth, who first started Pasta Di Porto in 2009, as a way for Domencia to share her passion for cooking and for Peter to try a career change.
Pasta Di Porto is also an opportunity for Domencia to continue to share her families southern Italian background.
"My father would get his Parmesan cheese and he would always grate it fresh and he'd never buy cheese that was already grated," she said.
"The dishes are very traditional," she said.
With a product list of about 25 raviolis of many flavours and lasagnes in three sizes, as well as meatballs, fresh pasta, antipasto platters and cannoli, Pasta Di Porto has it all.
"We use 100% pure beef and the best cheeses you can get," Domencia said.
"I introduced a blue swimmer crab lasagne about 18 months ago and that really took off."
Domencia and Peter get joy out of knowing that they're helping families enjoy a good quality meal for a good price.
"I love when we have customers who stick their head in the window to say how much they enjoyed the dish, things like that really make me happy," Domencia said.
At Pasta Di Porto, their day starts off with serving coffees, Domenica then gets started on her fillings and the four of them then start the pasta production at about midday.
Every year since 2010, Pasta Di Porto has entered dishes into Australia's prestigious Sydney Royal Fine Food Show and have had quite the success with close to 200 medals.
In previous years, they have won championships for a variety of their ravioli's, including their crab, pumpkin, four cheese and portobello mushroom ravioli's.
"One of my championship ravioli's was dedicated to my dad," Domencia said.
With a small team of four, including Domencia's daughter and son-in-law, she said she is undecided if they will enter the show again this year.
"It's a lot of stress and hard work because we're still having to run the business here at the same time," she said.
With plenty of new ideas, Domencia would love to someday do a cooking school.
"I would certainly love to share my passion for cooking with others, as well as share my culture," she said.
Just simple ingredients and simple dishes people can make when they come home from work, even educating them on ravioli and the different things that they can do with ravioli pasta."
Growing up, we used to have pasta and broccoli, pasta and beans, there's so many ways."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.