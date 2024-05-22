Stunning home in tranquil location offers sophistication and opulent living

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Nestled within the serene confines of a secluded cul-de-sac, this meticulously renovated single-level residence epitomises contemporary sophistication and opulent living.
Boasting an expansive 934sqm of land, this property seamlessly blends expansive space with modern indulgence, promising a lifestyle of unrivalled tranquillity and luxury.
"This home has just undergone a full renovation and is beautifully presented," listing agent Dane Queenan from PRD Real Estate said.
"In a quiet cul-de-sac positioned in a highly sought after pocket of Salamander Bay this home sits within close proximity to the beach as well as many local amenities including, shops, medical centres, pharmacies, butcher, bakery and more.
"This home will suit both families and retirees. The stunning presentation will impress the most discerning buyer. With plenty of room for children to play, and the single level design plus room for storage makes this property of interest to a broad range of buyers."
Step across the threshold into an expansive living room adorned with luxurious floating flooring and pristine white walls, setting the stage for an atmosphere of refined elegance that permeates every corner of the home.
The heart of this abode lies beyond, where an open-plan layout seamlessly integrates the kitchen, dining, and living areas, creating a harmonious flow of space and functionality.
The kitchen is a testament to modern design, boasting sleek stone benchtops, ample cupboard space, and premium appliances, ensuring culinary endeavours are executed with utmost ease.
Beyond the expanse of glass sliding doors lies an expansive entertaining deck, an outdoor oasis sure to enchant even the most discerning of connoisseurs.
Retreat to the opulent confines of the main bedroom, a veritable sanctuary exuding coastal-inspired charm with its VJ panelling and tranquil ambiance.
A capacious walk-in wardrobe and sleek ensuite bathroom further elevate the indulgent experience, offering a haven of relaxation and rejuvenation.
The remaining three generously proportioned bedrooms exude a sense of refined comfort, each adorned with built-in wardrobes, ducted air conditioning, and ceiling fans, ensuring optimal comfort and convenience year-round.
Indulge in moments of serenity within the main bathroom, where a neutral colour palette and exquisite stone accents beckon you to unwind and luxuriate in blissful tranquillity.
Additional luxuries abound, including ducted air conditioning for climate control, plantation shutters for privacy and elegance, and convenient side access for added practicality, ensuring every aspect of modern living is meticulously catered to.
All of this plus side access with ample space for the boat, caravan or both! Large garden shed for additional storage and plenty of land completes the package.
