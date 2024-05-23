Murrook Cultural Centre wins National Trust heritage gong

The Murrook Culture Centre at Williamtown has taken top gong in the 'Aboriginal Heritage' category of the 2024 National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards.
Held on Friday, May 17, at the heritage listed Doltone House at Pyrmont in Sydney, the 30th annual National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards saw a total of 19 winning projects recognised for outstanding practice and excellence in conservation of Aboriginal, built, natural and cultural heritage.
A partnership between Art of Multimedia and Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council (WLALC), the recently completed Murrook Culture Centre immersive digital interpretation project was spotlighted by the Awards' judging panel, led by Matthew Devine, chair of the National Trust Heritage Awards Jury.
Mr Devine was joined on the panel by esteemed jurors including Barrina South in the judging of this year's 'Aboriginal Heritage' category.
Speaking specifically about Murrook Cultural Centre, the 2024 National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards judging panel described the project as: "A very impressive and important self-funded project located right on the tourist trail. Strong local engagement and innovative use of technology has resulted in a truly immersive experience that allows Aboriginal people to tell their own stories."
A community-led, cutting-edge digital interpretation experience where Elders personally welcome visitors and share intimate family stories and Worimi history, the bespoke and permanent digital exhibition and experience project captures Country in its splendour, with large-scale interactive cultural stories immersing visitors in Worimi culture and Gathang language.
Commenting on the Murrook Culture Centre exhibition, WLALC CEO Andrew Smith, said: "Our culture is living, and what is living? Living is movement, evolution, change by design, so now we can call ourselves Abodigitals instead of Aboriginals.
National Trust (NSW) CEO Debbie Mills said there was a lot to celebrate at this year's awards.
Minister for Heritage Penny Sharpe commended the winners for their dedication to conserving and promoting heritage in NSW, saying "these projects are vital in ensuring our special places and stories are enjoyed for generations to come".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.