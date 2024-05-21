Red Shield Appeal call for donations in Raymond Terrace

The Salvation Army's annual Red Shield Appeal has begun with collections taking place across Raymond Terrace right through to the official Red Shield Day on Sunday, May 26.
Since COVID, Salvation Army has switched its focus from the annual door knock to collections at shopping centres and online.
"Since COVID, there is much less door to door collecting. We are in local shopping centres throughout the week, but would encourage online (QR code is easiest) donations, which can be made at anytime. The QR code stays open," Raymond Terrace Salvation Army leader Jean Rennie.
Mrs Rennie said all donations made via the QR code or collected would be used locally.
"The QR code takes people straight to the Salvation Army Raymond Terrace donation page so it will be recorded there and stay in our community on programs we run here," she said.
The Salvos collection effort was boosted earlier this week with six students and two teachers from Irrawang High School collecting donations in the Raymond Terrace CBD.
"It was a wonderful effort by the young people and their teachers and they did really well giving us a great start with our collection," Mrs Rennie said.
The Salvos will be in William Street and around the CBD for the remainder of the week. On Saturday there will be a special fundraising effort with the Salvation Army Hope Community Choir performing in William Street from 11am to 12.30pm, with collection tins on hand for people to chip in to help while they listen to the wonderful voices of the choir.
Mrs Rennie said the Salvation Army Hope Centre in Carmichael Street was being renovated which made delivery of services and operations more difficult, but they were always there to help anyone in need.
"The building renovations were supposed to start last year and my husband Brian and I were here to see them through, but they have been held up," she said of works which are to hoped to be completed after July.
"We all excited about that and finally moving back in.
"A sign on the front door of the centre and on our Facebook Page directs clients to a landline which comes to my phone and we are managing to catch all the phone calls for help.
"People can still ring for help if they are in financial crisis through the call centre and can be assessed for assistance over the phone."
While the welfare days on Tuesday and Thursday at the Hope Centre are no longer operating, the Salvos do offer a community meal on Tuesday nights run out of the Senior Citizens Centre and people are welcome to come up from 4pm, with the meals starting at 5pm.
"People are able to pick up bread and some fresh fruit and vegetables as well on Tuesday night," Mrs Rennie said.
"It's been great that we have been able to get the Senior Citizens Hall as we have also run our church services there on a Sunday from 10am."
Mrs Rennie said the delay in renovations was unfortunate with so many people doing it tough, but the other local charitable and welfare groups were working closely with the Salvos to ensure people get help.
"When I talk to people on the phone I always make sure that they have some other options if they are needing something. There are other place to go like the Neighbourhood Centre and St Vincent de Paul and usually they can get through to our phone assistance line."
