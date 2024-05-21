Port Stephens Examiner
Red Shield Appeal call for donations in Raymond Terrace

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 22 2024 - 6:01pm, first published 7:21am
Brian and Jean Rennie with the Salvation Army mascot Shieldy. Inset is the Red Shield Appeal QR code. Picture supplied.
The Salvation Army's annual Red Shield Appeal has begun with collections taking place across Raymond Terrace right through to the official Red Shield Day on Sunday, May 26.

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

