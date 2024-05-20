'You've made our year!': Port Stephens man wins $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries

A Port Stephens man finished work on Friday in the best possible way - with the revelation he'd just scored $200,000 in the latest Lucky Lotteries draw.
The man held the 1st prize winning entry in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1671 and the ticket to finally break out of the rental trap.
"You've made our year. This is a deposit on a house. This will get us what we need and get us out of the rental trap," said the man whose name has not been released.
"We've had a shortlist of dream homes, but we never thought we'd get there. Now we can!"
The man exclaimed "Woohoo!" when his win was confirmed by an official from The Lott shortly after the draw on Friday afternoon.
"I feel much better now, thank you," he replied to the question of how he was feeling.
"I've finished work and just checked my phone.
"The weekend takes on a whole different perspective now.
"I don't normally play Lucky Lotteries, but I have dabbled in the past. I had something left over in my account, so I thought I'd grab a ticket.
"I just had a feeling. I had a feeling I would win."
The man's winning entry of 10 random numbers was purchased via The Lott app - the official home of Australia's lotteries.
