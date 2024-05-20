Tomaree High School's Jessica-Lee Treharne wins life-changing scholarship

Tomaree High School's Jessica-Lee Treharne is among four Hunter students to be award a life-changing Harding Miller Education Foundation scholarships.
Jessica-Lee was joined by Cessnock High School's Maddalin Miller and Rhea Yenuga and Le Thao Nguyen from Kotara High School.
The scholarships are awarded to students at the start of Year 9, and, at the end of Year 10, the recipients are invited to reapply for another two years of support.
The four years of scholarship support is valued at over $20,000.
Each scholarship recipient receives a new laptop, high-speed internet, face-to-face and online tutoring, online homework assistance, prepaid expense cards to cover school essentials such as textbooks and excursions, as well as study skills resources and a personal coach to guide them over the four years of the scholarship.
Harding Miller Education Foundation chief operations officer Caroline Hill said the Foundation is proud to be providing vital support to help promising young girls reach their full potential.
"Our scholarship recipients are bright, talented, and engaged but don't currently have the resources they need to make the most of their educational opportunities," Ms Hill said.
"The scholarship provides them with tangible items and practical things that give these young women a hand to complete their high-school education and take advantage of tertiary opportunities.
"Our scholars are also paired with a volunteer coach who provides them with mentorship throughout the year. This support can often be the difference between continuing education or dropping out for an uncertain future.
"We encourage any other local young girls who may need support to consider applying for a Harding Miller Education Foundation scholarship this year."
Since its launch in 2015, Harding Miller has supported more than 1,200 scholarship recipients in 350+ public Australian high schools. Applications for scholarships for 2025 will open from 15 July to 18 September 2024.
To find out more information, get involved, or support the Harding Miller Education Foundation, please visit http://www.hardingmillereducationfoundation.org.au.
