Local guide: Here's what's on in Port Stephens and surrounds this weekend

SHARKSKIN NSW IRB SERIES
FINGAL BEACH
The Fingal Beach SLSC will hosting the Sharkskin NSW IRB Series on Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26. Come on down and check out the adrenaline filled, high speed action packed weekend of fast inflatable rescue boats and skilled boating action. Fingal Beach's very own IRB Race Team will be showing the visitor how it is done. They are expecting 150-300 competitors and support crew from across the state with clubs from Kiama Downs to Forster racing it out in the waves and on the beach from 7.30am to 3pm all weekend.
PARK RUN
FINGAL BAY & RAYMOND TERRACE
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? Parkrun starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay and at Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. There is no time limit and no one finishes last. Newcomers are welcome to come along, just make sure to register first. For how to register or for more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au/fingalbay or www.parkrun.com.au/theterrace/.
TOMAREE MARKETS
NEIL CARROLL PARK
The Tomaree markets are held every second and fourth Sunday and are back at Neil Carroll Park this Sunday, May 26. The markets are on from 9am to 1pm. The Tomaree markets are a local family operated market and new stalls are always welcome.
LOCALS DINNER
RICK STEIN'S
Enjoy a set 3-course dinner for only $65 at Rick Stein at Bannisters Port Stephens, available every Thursday night. On the menu this Thursday night is mushroom risotto, fish fillet with buerre blanc and spinach and poached pears and vanilla pannacotta.
