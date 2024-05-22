Port Stephens Examiner
Terrace third in Platinum Pennants as Soldiers Point wins Zone 2 Open Grade 1

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 22 2024 - 6:00pm, first published 5:53pm
Raymond Terrace finished third in the Platinum Pennant series. Picture supplied
Port Stephen bowls clubs shone on the weekend with the Raymond Terrace Jets finishing third in the prestigious Platinum Pennant series and Soldiers Point winning the Zone 2 Open Grade 1 Pennant series.

Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

