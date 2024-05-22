Terrace third in Platinum Pennants as Soldiers Point wins Zone 2 Open Grade 1

Port Stephen bowls clubs shone on the weekend with the Raymond Terrace Jets finishing third in the prestigious Platinum Pennant series and Soldiers Point winning the Zone 2 Open Grade 1 Pennant series.
Soldiers Point defeated Raymond Terrace in the Grade 1 Pennant grand final and the Terrace lost the Grade 2 elimination final to Charlestown.
Soldiers Points play East Maitland in the grade six grand final on Saturday.
Raymond Terrace is also playing in the Division 1 Men's and Women's State Pennant finals being held at Charlestown and Club Lambton from Tuesday, May 21 to Thursday, May 23.
Raymond Terrace started the Platinum series finals on Sunday with a 66-53 win in the qualifying final against Warilla Gorillas who were the favourites playing at home.
The Jets won two rinks to one to advance to the major semi-final against minor premiers the Cabramatta Bullants.
But after beating them in the preliminary rounds, the Jets were beaten 76-46 losing all three rinks.
They used their second chance, but were eliminated by the Gorillas who turned the tables on them in the preliminary final for a two rinks to one, 65-45 victory.
The Bullants were crowned inaugural champs with a 57-54 win against Warilla in the grand final.
Closer to home, minor premiers Soldiers Point capped off a tremendous season with a 69-41 win against Raymond Terrace in the grand final of the Zone 2 Open Grade 1 Pennant.
In rink one, Soldier Points' Tony Hinton, William Ahoy, Warren Shipley and Terry Antram defeated the Jets' Scott Bourne, Christopher Garn, Genevieve Delves and Natasha Van Eldik 19-13.
In rink two, Soldiers Points' Chris Ramage, Mark Sheppard, Daniel Clarke and Michael Beesley had a 26-12 win against the Terrace's Stuart Dorahy, David Burgess, Jamie Minter and Michael Kedwell.
And in the final rink, Soldiers Point's Mark Watt, Paul Russell, Gavin Kelly and Adam Gleeson defeated the Jets' Jarrod Bent, Kate Matthews, Sean Cairns and Shane Evans 24-16.
Lemon Tree Passage won the Grade 5 Open Pennant series beating Beresfield 78-34 in the grand final
