Exclusive private apartment offers spectacular views across Nelson Bay

The spacious floorplan takes advantage of the view with the open living areas strategically designed for living and dining with the backdrop of the blue water wonderland of Port Stephens.
3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
This stunning apartment is located in one of Nelson Bay's most coveted positions with breathtaking, picturesque views of Nelson Bay's D'Albora Marina and the serene bay waters.
The apartment occupies the entire Level 4 in a boutique complex of only five units.
Exclusivity and privacy are coupled with the convenience of being within walking distance to a wide range of captivating restaurants and pubs, popular cafes and the diverse shopping precinct in the Nelson Bay CBD.
"This charming apartment really sets the scene for an enviable quiet, coastal lifestyle with stunning walking tracks, the famous Tomaree Mountain, competitive golf courses and stunning beaches everywhere you turn," listing agent Jason Brennan from LJ Hooker Nelson Bay said.
"It is perfect for someone looking for their own piece of paradise or a place for a relaxing weekend getaway."
The secure complex offers secure parking and lift access that ensures convenience and comfortability.
The emphasis on northerly aspect and an abundance of natural light in the open living areas ensures a bright and welcoming atmosphere for entertaining friends or having a moment to relax and unwind overlooking the panoramic views from the balcony.
The apartment offers three bedrooms, all with built-in robes and two bathrooms.
The spacious master bedroom is fitted with an ensuite and a spa bath, security screen door and blind connecting to the wraparound balcony of the unit creating your own personal retreat.
"The apartment's character offers ample opportunity to re-imagine this well looked after unit to create your own piece of luxury," Jason said.
