Exclusive private apartment offers spectacular views across Nelson Bay

May 30 2024 - 12:30am
The spacious floorplan takes advantage of the view with the open living areas strategically designed for living and dining with the backdrop of the blue water wonderland of Port Stephens.

House of the Week

4/13 Laman Street, Nelson Bay

3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car

