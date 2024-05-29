Port Stephens Koala Hospital forms koala care alliance with two other agencies

NSW's three leading koala hospitals including the Port Stephens Koala Hospital formed an alliance, the NSW Koala Hospital Alliance (NKHA) to foster collaboration in koala conservation, science, education, and culture.
The NKHA will improve collaboration, joint initiatives and communication and in doing so aims to achieve better conservation and wildlife rehabilitation outcomes for rapidly declining wild koala populations across New South Wales and potentially across Australia.
Port Stephens Koala Hospital president Ron Land said the hospital had joined with Koala Conservation Australia Limited Port Macquarie, Friends of the Koala Inc smore, and Port Stephens Koala Hospital (PSKH)/
Mr Land said the NKHA aimed to develop strategies and develop policies advocating for the protection of koalas in the wild to prevent their extinction.
The alliance treats close to 600 wild koalas every year.
Mr Land said they would exchange information and resources to assist licensed rehabilitators and members of the public in the care of ill, injured, and orphaned koalas.
Other NKHA aims include:
Improve best practices for rescuing and rehabilitating koalas within the sector.
Engage in selected research and education projects supporting the conservation of koalas.
Foster camaraderie across the sector through mentorship and leadership training and mental health well-being programs for carers.
Before the alliance meeting, Mr Land, Port Stephens Koala Hospital superintendent Dr Don Hudson and general manager Georgie Cairns spent a week travelling around Queensland and NSW to visit other wildlife hospitals
"This beneficial trip allowed our team to witness the amazing work done in similar facilities and gain a better understanding of their operations," Mr Land said.
"We have returned with valuable ideas on how to improve our own facilities and collaborate effectively to protect Australia's diverse wildlife."
Mr Land said by combining resources, the alliance brings together over 700 wildlife carers, and 40 koala clinicians, providing clinical and habitat conservation expertise.
Climate Change and the Environment Minister Penny Sharpe said the alliance was great news for anyone who cares our precious koalas and will go some way to enhancing koala care in NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.