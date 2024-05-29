Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Koala Hospital forms koala care alliance with two other agencies

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
May 29 2024 - 2:55pm
Aliison Kelly : President of Friends of the Koala Inc (Lismore) * the double i is not a mistake Sue Ashton: President of Koala Conservation Australia Ltd (Port MAC). Ron Land: President Port Stephens Koala Hospital
NSW's three leading koala hospitals including the Port Stephens Koala Hospital formed an alliance, the NSW Koala Hospital Alliance (NKHA) to foster collaboration in koala conservation, science, education, and culture.

