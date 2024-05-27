Port women receive Rotary Nelson Bay scholarships to further study

Local women Vanessa Thompson and Kathy Rimmer have been awarded Rotary International Centenary Scholarships to assist them with further studies.
The Rotary Club of Nelson Bay awarded the scholarships to Ms Thompson to assist with obtaining specialised clinical nursing qualifications and Ms Rimmer to obtain further qualifications in her field of business leadership and management training.
The Rotary Club awards two scholarships a year to residents of the Tomaree Peninsular to assist applicants in various fields of study which include research, academic, cultural or scientific undertakings and includes those wishing to further their qualifications in their chosen field.
In applying for a scholarship applicants must demonstrate that the proposed study outcomes will be of benefit to the Tomaree Peninsular.
In May 2005 in celebration of Rotary Internationals Centenary the Rotary Club of Nelson Bay initiated the annual scholarship as a project of significant and ongoing benefit to the immediate community.
The club said that over the past 19 years the scholarship has proved to be a great success in assisting students in their chosen field with particular reference to those wishing to further advance their existing qualifications.
The club finances the small scholarships primarily from funds raised within the Tomaree community and as such encourages local students and or other eligible applicants to enquire about the scholarship as a means of firstly assisting them with their academic endeavours and then providing the means contributing something positive back in to their own community.
The scholarship guidelines and application forms are available by contacting a Nelson Bay Rotarian or by Email ian@thebrigdens.com.au or phone 0401 360 799
