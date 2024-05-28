Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Raymond Terrace Illuminate is back bigger and better

By Newsroom
Updated May 29 2024 - 6:59am, first published 6:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Revellers at Illuminate will be able to take part in a silent disco before watch fireworks light up the Raymond Terrace sky. Picture supplied
Revellers at Illuminate will be able to take part in a silent disco before watch fireworks light up the Raymond Terrace sky. Picture supplied

Illuminate returns to Raymond Terrace bigger and brighter than ever on Saturday night in an exciting evening of community connection and culture marking the first day of winter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.