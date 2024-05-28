Raymond Terrace Illuminate is back bigger and better

Illuminate returns to Raymond Terrace bigger and brighter than ever on Saturday night in an exciting evening of community connection and culture marking the first day of winter.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said council is anticipating significant community interest after last year's event was cancelled at the 11th hour due to a super storm.
Illuminate will be held at Riverside Park, and spill onto Hunter and King streets, offering a mix of activities and workshops, a festive community parade, delicious food and entertainment options and a spectacular fireworks display over the Hunter River.
"After last year's unfortunate cancellation, we've been working hard to bring Illuminate back to the Raymond Terrace community this year - it's the biggest event council has ever organised, so you won't want to miss it," Cr Palmer said.
"Thanks to additional funding from the NSW Government, we've expanded Illuminate 2024, activating Hunter and King Streets as well. This means a bigger event footprint with exciting new additions like market stalls and a dedicated zone for special visits from the Port Stephens Mobile Library and the Rural Fire Service fire truck.
"Get ready for a pedestrian-friendly experience as we transform these streets into vibrant hubs for our local business to actively participate in the action."
Illuminate will ignite as a vibrant community celebration, opening with a Citizenship Ceremony to welcome Port Stephens' newest Australian citizens and fostering a sense of belonging throughout the evening.
"Just imagine it - a night filled with dazzling fire and light, delicious food, and friendly faces - the perfect way for our newest Australians to connect with their new community in a fun and lasting way," Cr Palmer said.
"We're proud that many of the event elements are a collaboration with Port Stephens locals, such as live entertainment by Annual Award Winner Jacob Ridgeway, and Battle of the Arts 2024 participants from High Schools across Port Stephens.
"Many other local service providers, businesses and creatives have also been involved in helping develop the event and will be in attendance on the evening - Port Stephens locals should feel very proud of their strong sense of community."
NSW Minister for Multiculturalism Steve Kamper Illuminate will be Port Stephens' biggest cultural event to date, as council and local residents prepare to transform Raymond Terrace into a vibrant celebration of community, belonging and diversity.
"The creation of vibrant spaces to present Illuminate Raymond Terrace speaks volumes for the immense passion local residents hold for their natural environment as a place to express themselves artistically," Mr Kamper said.
Other highlights of the day include a lantern making workshop, followed by a community parade.
An array of attractions includes markets and The Mutual Bank Cultural Zone, live music, roving artists, a silent disco within the MarketPlace, food trucks, public bar, hot chocolate zone including a free hot chocolate hour between 6.30 and 7.30pm
Illuminate Raymond Terrace runs from 3 to 9pm on Saturday, June 1, and is a free event made possible through funding from the NSW Government and support from local sponsors MarketPlace Raymond Terrace, Raymond Terrace Therapy, The Mutual Bank, and Mortgage Choice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.